Help Identify Theft Suspect who Stole Woman’s Purse in California

On Saturday, April 29, 2017 at approximately 9:15 a.m, a tall black male (seen in the video) stole a purse containing a very large sum of cash.

The victim was at the Cheseldine Car Wash, at 22667 Mercedes Drive, in California, when the suspect stole a purse containing $5,000 cash from the front seat of the victims car while she was vacuuming out the vehicle.

The suspect then fled on foot towards Chancellors Run Road and was last seen on the bike paths in the area of the Walmart.

Anyone who can identify this person is encouraged to leave a comment below, or contact CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

You can also call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008