Nightclub in Charles County Shut Down, Owner Charged

Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office charged a local business owner for operating a nightclub with live entertainment without the proper Use and Occupancy approvals. The business, known as Waldorf Cultural Center, is located at 109 Post Office Road in Waldorf of Charles County. The business owner, identified as Alicha Perkins (47) of Waldorf, has been charged with Reckless Endangerment and Violations of Regulations.

The investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office developed information as a result of multiple complaints that there was illegal use of the business space. During the months leading up to the criminal charges being issued, agencies attempted to work with the owner on a number of occasions to ensure they stayed within their approved use. However, on the night of April 15, 2017, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office discovered the Waldorf Cultural Center was hosting a live entertainment nightclub event and was serving alcohol without a permit, disregarding earlier warnings. An immediate response by law enforcement, resulted with the event being shut down. Perkins’ failure to comply with the law placed occupants inside the business at great risk by violating the Fire and Life Safety Code Requirements.

Subsequently, Perkins was charged on May 2, 2017 via Criminal Summons at the business establishment and without incident.

