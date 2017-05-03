St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Incidents in the Wildewood Area

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office working in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools is actively investigating several citizen reports of a woman in a van or SUV approaching children in an attempt to lure them into her vehicle possibly. The woman is suspected of approaching children while they are waiting at the bus stop.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting frequent premise checks in the Wildewood area.

Anyone who may witness similar suspicious activity is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 301-475-4008 with a description and possible tag number.

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools encourages parents to review with your children the importance of never speaking to strangers at the bus stop and never get into a car or enter the residence of a stranger. Lastly, always tell a parent/guardian if approached by a stranger.

