Sobriety Checkpoint in Charles County to be Conducted on Friday

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, in partnership with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the La Plata Police Department, and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, May 5th, 2017 in Charles County.

There will also be special saturation patrols over the next several days. These initiatives are made possible, in part, due to grant funding from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

On average there are 7,884 impaired (alcohol and/or drugs) driving crashes statewide, resulting in 4,026 injuries and 171 fatalities every year. The initiatives planned for this weekend are in support of the Maryland State Police’s goal to “enhance the safety of all who travel on Maryland’s highways” by reducing impaired driving crashes.

The Maryland State Police’s Mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Truck will be making its Charles County debut at the checkpoint on Friday. Those arrested for driving while impaired during the checkpoint will be processed in the truck right there at the scene. As a result, arresting officers will be able to expeditiously return to the highway for continued participation in the checkpoint.

You are encouraged to appoint a designated driver or use public or other alternative transportation if you are planning on consuming alcohol. If you do drink, you are simply asked to please not drive.

There is zero-tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. It’s not worth the risk…to your life or the life of another. No excuses will be accepted as there is no substitute for sobriety when behind the wheel. We will be doing our part. We kindly ask that you do yours.

