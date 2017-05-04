State Police in Charles County Make Arrest and Recover Stolen Vehicle

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Trooper First Class Hooten from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Route 925, south of VFW Road, in Waldorf, on a 2008 Mercedes, operated by Rodney Benedict Evans, 48 of Upper Marlboro, for not being restrained by a seat belt.

A check revealed there were two Outstanding Warrants through Baltimore County.

Evans was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center for service of the warrant. The Arrest Warrant through Baltimore County were for Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicles. The Mercedes that was stopped and was not on file by VIN/Registration with the MVA. The Mercedes was stored pending further investigation. Baltimore County Detectives Schmitz & Reason were contacted and responded to the Barrack along with Detective Gross from the Prince George’s County Police Department who are all members of their respective agencies Auto Theft Unit. Further investigation by the Detectives revealed a confidential VIN plate verifying the Mercedes was stolen through the PG County Police Department on December 23, 2016.

Cpl. Wingfield from the MSP Criminal Enforcement Auto Theft Unit was notified and will be assuming the investigation.

