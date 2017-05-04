Clinton Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

On Tuesday, May 02, 2017, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Trooper First Class K. Burroughs stopped a black Infiniti exceeding the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour on northbound Route 301 south of Substation Road, in Waldorf.

Contact was made with the driver who was identified as Sean George Joseph Garcia, 20 of Clinton.

While TFC Burroughs was speaking with Garcia, he detected a strong odor of burnt Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the driver and vehicle revealed one clear plastic bag containing Cocaine.

Garcia was placed under arrest and transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing, and charged with Possession of Cocaine and Paraphernalia

