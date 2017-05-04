Calvert County Farmers Markets Feature Fresh Local Food, Products

Eating fresh and eating local is made easy every spring with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agri-businesses and watermen. Calvert County’s four weekly farmers markets return the first week in May with early harvests ready for sale on the following schedule:

• Tuesdays in Prince Frederick in the Calvert Memorial Hospital parking lot

3-7 p.m., May 9-Nov. 21

• Thursdays in Solomons at the Riverwalk north of Solomons Pavilion,

3-6:30 p.m., May 11-Nov. 16

• Fridays in North Beach between 5th and 7th streets and Bay Avenue

6-9 p.m., May 5-Oct. 6

• Saturdays in Barstow at the Calvert County Fairgrounds on Route 231

7:30 a.m.-noon, May 6-Nov. 18

Late spring markets include items like bedding plants (vegetables, herbs and flowers), hanging baskets and tasty salad greens, asparagus, kale and strawberries. Markets will include many of the favorite vendors from last year with plenty of fresh produce, baked goods, local wines, locally grown meat, seafood and cut flowers.

Calvert County farmers markets are unique because they are primarily producer-only markets. The vendors sell produce raised by local farmers and each market offers products unique to the region.