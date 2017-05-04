Calvert County Visitor Center Expands Spring and Summer Hours

Spring and summer is when visitors begin streaming back to Calvert County for vacations, day trips and a variety of fun activities for the entire family. To help tourists, motorists and boaters with travel plans, directions and general information, Calvert County’s visitor information center is expanding its hours of operation. The center will be open four days a week in May and June, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From July through September, it will be open six days a week, Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The visitor center is located at 14175 Solomons Island Road S. in Solomons. There is knowledgeable staff on hand to provide information about local attractions, hotels, marinas, restaurants and other travel information.