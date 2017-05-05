Stolen Shotgun Recovered During Eviction in Foxchase

On Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were effectuating an eviction in the 45000 block of Foxchase Drive, in Lexington Park, when a 12 gauge shotgun was located inside the residence. A serial number check was conducted and found the shotgun to be listed as stolen from Arkansas.

The shotgun was determined to be in the possession of the defendant, Maurice Owen Toon, 60, of Lexington Park.

Toon was arrested by Deputy D. Smith and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft Less $1000

