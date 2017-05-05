Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Burglary and Assault

On Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the report of an alleged Assault.

Upon arrival, Deputy J. Davis met with the victim who advised the suspect identified as Christopher Allen Williams, 27 of Mechanicsville, unlawfully entered a residence located in the 27000 block of Glenn Ct., Mechanicsville.

Upon entry, Williams and the victim became engaged in a verbal altercation over a personal item of the victim’s. The altercation escalated when Williams attempted to take possession of the item and a physical struggle ensued.

The investigation revealed, Williams was not welcomed at the residence and assaulted the victim.

Deputy J. Davis arrested Williams and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was charged with Burglary 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree

