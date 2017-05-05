Waldorf Retailer Sells $50,000 Winning Bonus Match 5 Ticket

Lucky ticket sold for May 3 drawing

The Maryland Lottery is looking for another $50,000 Bonus Match 5 winner. Check your numbers from the Wednesday, May 3 drawing to see if you’re holding the lucky ticket.

The winner purchased the ticket at Charles Station, located at 3030 St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf. The ticket matches all five winning numbers from the May 3 drawing: 11, 27, 32, 36 and 39; the Bonus Ball was 31. The winner has 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim the prize and must come in person to Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until he or she can claim the prize.

The retailer is also a winner; the Lottery will give the Charles County store a bonus of $500 for selling the lucky ticket.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!

