Name Released in Early Morning Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 5/8/2017 @ 1:45 p.m.: On Sunday, May 7, 2017 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 4, north of Fairgrounds Road, in Leonardtown, for a reported serious motor vehicle collision.
The investigation revealed, the operator, Lewis Small, 28, was operating a 2012 BMW northbound on MD Route 4, north of Fairgrounds Road in lane #1. The operator lost control of his vehicle, and crossed over the southbound lane of traffic on MD Route 4, subsequently traveling off of the roadway. While off of the roadway, the vehicle struck several trees, and then overturned. As a result, the operator and sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle.
The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene at 0150 hours by EMS Personnel from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.
The deceased was an active duty member of the United States Navy assigned to Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Lexington Park, MD. A representative of the U.S. Navy responded to the scene. At this time, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing circumstances.
The accident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC C. Ditoto at 301-475-8955.
No details on the driver because they are probably pending family notification. Why blur out the tag #? There is nothing anyone can do/get by having it.
They said the driver was Lewis Small
R.I.P Lewis Small
May God be with all that was involved
Actually this guy was in my husbands command and ppl knew it was his car from tag and blue thing next to tag
With the amount of damage to the vehicle this guy was flying. If alcohol was involved that is just suicidal on that portion of 4. If he was drunk it just doesn’t make any sense to me, there is no valid reason to drive drunk in this county with the available options (cab, friend, Uber). It is not fair to the other people on the road and to this guys family who just received the devastating news.
Wow so sorry for his family. So young! RIP
They should block out the license plate number so his family and friends didn’t have to learn he died on a news sight like alot of us ended up having to because we saw his incense plate. And it’s insulting for them to say that alcohol was a factor without knowing for a fact. He would not drink and drive. This is a devastating loss to his family and country. Thank you for your service AD1. My heart is broken and I miss you friend.
What’s the point of not putting his name on here when he can be identified by his license plate. Should’ve respected family and friends enough to blur it out. It was an honor to serve with Lewis Small and this is a tremendous loss to his family and country. My heart is broken and I will never forget you.