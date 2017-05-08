Name Released in Early Morning Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 5/8/2017 @ 1:45 p.m.: On Sunday, May 7, 2017 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 4, north of Fairgrounds Road, in Leonardtown, for a reported serious motor vehicle collision.

The investigation revealed, the operator, Lewis Small, 28, was operating a 2012 BMW northbound on MD Route 4, north of Fairgrounds Road in lane #1. The operator lost control of his vehicle, and crossed over the southbound lane of traffic on MD Route 4, subsequently traveling off of the roadway. While off of the roadway, the vehicle struck several trees, and then overturned. As a result, the operator and sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene at 0150 hours by EMS Personnel from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

The deceased was an active duty member of the United States Navy assigned to Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Lexington Park, MD. A representative of the U.S. Navy responded to the scene. At this time, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing circumstances.

The accident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC C. Ditoto at 301-475-8955.

