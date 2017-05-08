Name Released in Early Morning Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in St. Mary’s County

May 8, 2017

UPDATE 5/8/2017 @ 1:45 p.m.: On Sunday, May 7, 2017 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 4, north of Fairgrounds Road, in Leonardtown, for a reported serious motor vehicle collision.

The investigation revealed, the operator, Lewis Small, 28, was operating a 2012 BMW northbound on MD Route 4, north of Fairgrounds Road in lane #1. The operator lost control of his vehicle, and crossed over the southbound lane of traffic on MD Route 4, subsequently traveling off of the roadway. While off of the roadway, the vehicle struck several trees, and then overturned. As a result, the operator and sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene at 0150 hours by EMS Personnel from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

The deceased was an active duty member of the United States Navy assigned to Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Lexington Park, MD. A representative of the U.S. Navy responded to the scene. At this time, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing circumstances.

The accident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC C. Ditoto at 301-475-8955.

On Sunday, May 7, 2017, at approximately at 1:40 a.m Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash, in California.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white BMW passenger car was traveling on West on Route 4/St. Andrews Church Road just prior to Fairgrounds Road, in California. For unknown reasons the BMW left the roadway and struck a utility pole, the vehicle was torn in half and the driver/single occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency personnel pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

No details of the identity of the driver are being released a this time

Troopers from the Maryland State Police CRASH Team are investigating.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.

Details will be provided as they become available.



 

This entry was posted on May 8, 2017 at 1:40 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to Name Released in Early Morning Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in St. Mary’s County

  1. Anonymous on May 7, 2017 at 11:11 am

    No details on driver but we do have video and pics…only in St Mary’s county

    Reply
  2. Ltowntaxpayer on May 7, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    You might want to blur out the license plate in that one picture.

    Reply
  3. Looking on May 7, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    FYI… The License Plate should be blocked.

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on May 8, 2017 at 7:46 am

      No, no it shouldn’t.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 2:36 pm

        The resident troll, out from under his bridge.

        Reply
    • Jeanne Christensen on May 8, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      Looks like a FL License tag.

      Reply
    • Cap'n Crunch on May 8, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      Why? I see them all the time when I drive on the road. You think I’m gonna go to the MVA and pay an astronomical fee to find out that it was a sailor? The fact that it was a FL eluded to the fact.

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on May 7, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Wow!

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 8:34 am

    No details on the driver because they are probably pending family notification. Why blur out the tag #? There is nothing anyone can do/get by having it.

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on May 8, 2017 at 9:56 am

      Because people want to find something to complain about before rationalizing whether or not it’s valid.

      Reply
    • Looking isa Douche on May 8, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      Anonymous (if that indeed is your name) the snowflakes think anyone can just run the tag to see who the owner is. In reality, not even family members would know the tag. They barely know their own tag. The family is usually notified long before the official press release, but again, the snowflakes don’t know that. They only know what they make up.

      BTW, Looking, if you don’t want to see the tag – DON’T LOOK. Don’t like a particular style of music? DON’T LISTEN TO IT. Sit down, shut up, and let the adults speak in peace. snowflakes should not be seen, nor heard.

      Reply
  6. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 9:35 am

    looks like a newish BMW 3 or 5 series. So which young kid took his parents new car out for a “test” drive?

    Reply
  7. Parent on May 8, 2017 at 9:56 am

    The tag does not appear to be Maryland, but possibly Florida.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    They said the driver was Lewis Small

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    R.I.P Lewis Small

    Reply
  10. Evelyn on May 8, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    May God be with all that was involved

    Reply
  11. Ura Douche on May 8, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Sounds like suicide. Drinking, driving, stupidity…. 28 is old enough to read, so I would imagine (not assume) that this child knew that drinking and driving were illegal and a bad idea. The advertisements have been around for more than 30 years.

    Lets pass a law – Single vehicle, single occupant, alcohol or drugs plus speed is ruled a suicide, not an “accident” because they did it on purpose. That way, no insurance benefits. Your loved ones would make damn certain you had a ride home if they cared about you, otherwise they wouldn’t get paid.

    That’ll teach em.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Actually this guy was in my husbands command and ppl knew it was his car from tag and blue thing next to tag

    Reply
  13. Nope on May 8, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Good riddance. One less nut to endanger me.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    With the amount of damage to the vehicle this guy was flying. If alcohol was involved that is just suicidal on that portion of 4. If he was drunk it just doesn’t make any sense to me, there is no valid reason to drive drunk in this county with the available options (cab, friend, Uber). It is not fair to the other people on the road and to this guys family who just received the devastating news.

    Reply
  15. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    having a BMW disintegrate like that… dude was rolling!

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    This should go without saying, but you can get a TON of information from the tag number.

    Don’t believe me? Ask a cop.

    Reply
  17. Franny on May 8, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Wow so sorry for his family. So young! RIP

    Reply
  18. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    They should block out the license plate number so his family and friends didn’t have to learn he died on a news sight like alot of us ended up having to because we saw his incense plate. And it’s insulting for them to say that alcohol was a factor without knowing for a fact. He would not drink and drive. This is a devastating loss to his family and country. Thank you for your service AD1. My heart is broken and I miss you friend.

    Reply
  19. Partofhisnavyfamily on May 8, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    What’s the point of not putting his name on here when he can be identified by his license plate. Should’ve respected family and friends enough to blur it out. It was an honor to serve with Lewis Small and this is a tremendous loss to his family and country. My heart is broken and I will never forget you.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.