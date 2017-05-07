Salisbury Man Pulls out a set of Nunchucks on Sheriff’s Deputy at Butler’s Bar

May 7, 2017
Daniel Sylvester Young, 52 of Salisbury

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Sargent K. Moritz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a premise check at Butler’s Place in Lexington Park, when he observed two male subjects engaged in a verbal dispute in the parking lot.

The dispute quickly escalated before Sgt. Moritz could intervene, with Daniel Sylvester Young, 52 of Salisbury, pulling out a set of nunchucks and aggressively engaging Sgt. Moritz and the other subject. Young was found to be intoxicated and was uncooperative causing a public disturbance and created a public safety issue as patrons exited the bar to watch the incident.

Responding police units were forced to block all southbound traffic on Route 235 for the safety of bar patrons and police units on scene.

Young was subsequently arrested by Deputy S. Bowie and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Concealing a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct.

2 Responses to Salisbury Man Pulls out a set of Nunchucks on Sheriff’s Deputy at Butler’s Bar

  1. Tell You What on May 8, 2017 at 5:31 am

    Someone thought they were the afro ninja.

  2. Dirt on May 8, 2017 at 8:39 am

    He swung at the deputy and wasn’t charged with assault?

