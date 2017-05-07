Pennsylvania Woman Arrested After Leaving Her Handgun in IHOP Restaurant Booth

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputy First Class R. Steinbach responded to the IHOP restaurant in Lexington Park, for the report of a found handgun.

The investigation revealed the suspect Kathy Marie Holliday, 37 of York, Pa, was the owner of the found handgun and was registered through Pennsylvania to carry the firearm concealed. However, Maryland does not offer reciprocity to other states, concealed carry permits.

Holliday was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Concealing a Dangerous Weapon.

