Pennsylvania Woman Arrested After Leaving Her Handgun in IHOP Restaurant Booth

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputy First Class R. Steinbach responded to the IHOP restaurant in Lexington Park, for the report of a found handgun.
The investigation revealed the suspect Kathy Marie Holliday, 37 of York, Pa, was the owner of the found handgun and was registered through Pennsylvania to carry the firearm concealed. However, Maryland does not offer reciprocity to other states, concealed carry permits.
Holliday was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Concealing a Dangerous Weapon.
Yes this situation could have been bad had the gun ended up in the hands of a child or ignorant adult however she does have a registered gun…license for the gun etc. how many guns are found that are not registered or stolen??
She must read the papers and know all about the area… She needs to carry to be safe after all it was LEXINGTON PARK
If she was allowed to carry a firearm with a concealed permit and left the state and would’ve gone to states that allow a person to carry a concealed weapon then what do you do when you’re in the state that does not; leave it in the car and if the car is stolen now somebody has a weapon. However but I do believe is that she is guilty of leaving her weapon around that could’ve been a dangerous situation she is absolutely guilty of Mr. meaner not a concealed weapon because of the reciprocity situation / law.I believe that is the legal argument.
Good ole’ Maryland Progressives.. Want Drug Dealers set free and Honest citizens locked up for their 2nd Amendment rights