Pennsylvania Woman Arrested After Leaving Her Handgun in IHOP Restaurant Booth

May 7, 2017
On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputy First Class R. Steinbach responded to the IHOP restaurant in Lexington Park, for the report of a found handgun.

The investigation revealed the suspect Kathy Marie Holliday, 37 of York, Pa, was the owner of the found handgun and was registered through Pennsylvania to carry the firearm concealed. However, Maryland does not offer reciprocity to other states, concealed carry permits.

Holliday was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Concealing a Dangerous Weapon.

8 Responses to Pennsylvania Woman Arrested After Leaving Her Handgun in IHOP Restaurant Booth

  1. Bob Lob Law on May 7, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Neck tattoo, too? Yeah this hood rat trash doesn’t need a gun.

  2. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Yes this situation could have been bad had the gun ended up in the hands of a child or ignorant adult however she does have a registered gun…license for the gun etc. how many guns are found that are not registered or stolen??

  3. Anonymous on May 8, 2017 at 12:13 am

    She must read the papers and know all about the area… She needs to carry to be safe after all it was LEXINGTON PARK

  4. L.Phillipsa on May 8, 2017 at 6:48 am

    If she was allowed to carry a firearm with a concealed permit and left the state and would’ve gone to states that allow a person to carry a concealed weapon then what do you do when you’re in the state that does not; leave it in the car and if the car is stolen now somebody has a weapon. However but I do believe is that she is guilty of leaving her weapon around that could’ve been a dangerous situation she is absolutely guilty of Mr. meaner not a concealed weapon because of the reciprocity situation / law.I believe that is the legal argument.

    • Mr. Meaner on May 8, 2017 at 7:26 am

      Leave me out of this bro!

  5. AliceW on May 8, 2017 at 6:51 am

    Good the training makes that fact very clear so what other instruction has she forgotten besides not leaving it in a restroom? No a lesson on failure to comply with rules.

    • Bob Lob Law on May 8, 2017 at 7:44 am

      Your grasp of the English language is incredible.

  6. Sean on May 8, 2017 at 6:54 am

    Good ole’ Maryland Progressives.. Want Drug Dealers set free and Honest citizens locked up for their 2nd Amendment rights

