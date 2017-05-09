Waldorf Man Arrested After Continuing to Violate Protective Orders

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 40000 block of Breton View Dr. Leonardtown, for the report a male suspect observed climbing onto the rear deck of a residence and then entering the residence.

The investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Steven Wayne Sams, 37 of Waldorf, entered the residence after being served a Protective Order which prohibits the suspect from being on the property or entering the residence.

Sams fled the scene prior to deputies arrival, however, responding units observed the suspect vehicle operating at a high speed within the immediate area. The suspect vehicle a short distance later left the roadway onto private property, subsequently coming to rest behind a residence on Newtowne Neck Rd., in Leonardtown.

Sams fled on foot but was subsequently located within the hour, walking on Pin Cushion Rd. in Leonardtown.

Deputy D. Holdsworth arrested Steven Wayne Sams, and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of Protective Order and related traffic citations.

At the time of apprehension, it was learned that the suspect had two active Warrants for his arrest, both for Violation of Protective Orders.

