CSM President’s Retirement Party to Raise Funds for New Scholarship, June 3

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and the CSM Foundation will celebrate the many contributions of retiring president, Dr. Bradley Gottfried, at a special evening June 3 at the newly opened Center for Trades and Energy Training (CTET) at the CSM Regional Hughesville Campus.

The Celebrating a Career, Building Futures event is a chance to say farewell to Gottfried and to honor his legacy. “This will be a great evening of fun and celebration,” said Nancy Hempstead, chair of the event. “We will be celebrating Dr. Gottfried and his wonderful career and his commitment to the overall community. We have a great band, GrooveSpan, to entertain us, great food, plenty of exciting raffle items, plus a great crowd to celebrate with.”

Proceeds from the evening will be used to establish the Gottfried Building Futures Scholarship for workforce training students in the areas of business, construction and skilled trades, cybersecurity/IT, healthcare, hospitality and transportation.

“Students who pursue workforce development (non-credit) programs do not generally have access to government grants. As a result, many citizens are denied an education because of the cost,” Gottfried said. “The Gottfried Building Futures Scholarship will go a long way toward addressing this issue in a very positive way. I am especially grateful to our college partners who have provided assistance to these students in the past and who are contributing to this new scholarship fund.”

Businesses, organizations and individuals can participate in this scholarship effort through a variety of sponsorship opportunities. Depending on the sponsorship level selected, the donor may be recognized with mention in different publications and/or online, with tickets to the event, with their name on a plaque and event VIP parking. The highest sponsorship level will include all of these acknowledgments as well a classroom naming opportunity at the new center. The deadline for sponsorships is May 15.

Appointed CSM’s fourth president in 2006, Gottfried has had a significant impact on the college, including expanding the college with the new campus, increasing CSM’s partnerships and articulations and keeping higher education affordable and accessible.

Gottfried has worked with the community’s businesses to address their needs and critical shortages. CSM has helped put Southern Marylanders to work by launching new programs in Cybersecurity, Nuclear Engineering Technology, Robotics, Medical Laboratory Technology, Digital Media Production and the trades.

In addition to the CTET, the college has experienced growth with new facilities on all of the campuses during Gottfried’s tenure, including a Wellness and Aquatics Center at the Leonardtown Campus, a second building at the Prince Frederick Campus and renovations that expanded facilities at the La Plata Campus, including the Business Building and Community Education Building.

Upon Gottfried’s arrival to CSM, the college had its first major gifts campaign, exceeding its goal and raising $7.7 million. He and his wife, Linda, invest in both an annual and an endowed scholarship fund at CSM every year, and now as part of the college’s $10-million Impact Campaign, they have made a leadership gift of $110,000 in cash and a deferred gift to the CSM Foundation that reflects their passion for education. Of their gift, $10,000 is directed to their annual scholarship with the remainder to be directed to the Bradley and Linda Gottfried Endowment Fund as part of their Living Trust to the CSM Foundation.

For ticket information for CSM’s Celebrating a Career, Building Futures event as well as information on sponsorship opportunities, visit http://foundation.csmd.edu/news-events/building-futures.html.

The current list of sponsors benefiting the Gottfried Building Futures Scholarship include: (Supervisor level) ProFlex Physical Therapy and (Project Manager level) Barbara C. Scotland, owner, BCS Properties LLCs; Community Bank of the Chesapeake; SMECO and Walter and Jane Grove. Additional sponsors include: (Foreman level) Chesapeake Potomac Healthcare Alliance, Christine R. Wray and John Felicitas, Dr. Daniel Mosser, Hughesville Business & Civic Alliance, Miles & Stockbridge P.C., Scheibel Construction, Shah Associates and Southern Maryland Women’s League; (Journeyperson level) Bailey’s Party Rentals and Bailey’s Catering, Bob and Birdie Shannon, Burch Oil Co, Inc., CBIZ Benefits and Insurance Services, Inc., Charles County Department of Economic Development, Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, Comcast, Glen and Barbara Ives, Grimm + Parker Architects, Marianne Harms, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., Nancy Hempstead, Rene Cunningham and Gerry Van De Velde, Vyalex Management Solutions and Washington Gas a WGL Company; and (Apprentice level) 3RGI, Rapid Response Research Group, Inc., Chelsea Brown and Erika Abell, Chris Rush and Mark Posten, Chuck and Kim Rosenfield, Dixie Miller and Jim Ritter, James and Sharon Buckler, Kim and Greg Yellman, Mary and Warren Krug, R. Reeves, Sharp’s Contracting, LLC, Shasho Consulting P.A. Commercial Real Estate, The Patuxent Partnership and W.M. Davis, Inc.

