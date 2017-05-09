Naked Lexington Park Woman Arrested at St. Mary’s Square

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Mary’s Square, on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for a female subject exposing her naked body inside of a vehicle.

Upon arrival, Corporal T. Snyder observed Deborah Ann Barnaby, 51 of Lexington Park, sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with the passenger side door open. Barnaby was naked, and appeared to be intoxicated. Barnaby refused to put her clothing on after being ordered to several times by Corporal Snyder.

During the encounter the suspect yelled at officers, her behavior caused people to stop and watch the incident unfold as well as see the suspects exposed body.

Barnaby was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order.

