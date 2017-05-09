Miedzinski Park, in Leonardtown Receives Funding

Department Funds Projects from Aberdeen to Williamsport
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources today announced the awarding of 23 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program grants – totaling $2.5 million – to municipalities across the state.
From pickleball courts in Ocean City to new playground equipment in Mountain Lake Park, the program provides essential funding for the creation, enhancement and renovation of recreational facilities in Maryland’s incorporated cities and towns.
“This department program is so important to communities and municipalities across Maryland,” Land Acquisition and Planning Director Emily Wilson said. “Our cities and towns really rely on this critical funding for needed recreational amenities designed to improve the quality of life of all our citizens and their neighborhoods.”
The following Community Parks and Playgrounds Program projects were included in Governor Larry Hogan’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget, which was presented to the Board of Public Works for final approval:
|Municipality
|Project
|Project Details
|Cost
|Aberdeen
|Aberdeen Festival Park Playground
|Expand existing playground area by adding a tot lot for smaller children.
|$50,000
|Baltimore City
|Violetville Park Playground
|Replace outdated playground equipment and safety surface.
|$177,077
|Boonsboro
|Shafer Park Playground
|Purchase and installation of new playground equipment and replace 20+ year old equipment.
|$60,000
|Chesapeake City
|Union Street Park
|Create a passive park including a public water-view location and access point to the Canal Trail.
|$115,995
|Cumberland
|Cumberland and Allegany College Softball Field
|Build a softball field for community and college use.
|$120,000
|Delmar
|Gordy Park
|Replace the existing 25+ year old pavilion with a 20′ x 20′ laminated wood gabled shelter with electricity.
|$44,680
|Edmonston
|Edmonston’s 47th Avenue Park
|Convert an existing underutilized tennis court to a futsal court, install a rain garden to address runoff, and replace fence.
|$47,221
|Forest Heights
|Anne Reifsneider Memorial Park
|Develop a vacant lot into new green community gathering place with outdoor stage, benches, shade canopy and rain garden.
|$22,000
|Hagerstown
|City Park Playground
|Purchase and installation of barrier free playground for the south end of City Park.
|$100,000
|Havre De Grace
|Tydings Park Playground
|Expand the playground area, incorporating accessible playground equipment.
|$264,407
|Leonardtown
|Robert Miedzinski Park Playground
|Replace existing outdated wooden playground with new equipment and rubber safety surfacing to enhance Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.
|$200,000
|Middletown
|Memorial Park
|Replace current tot lot equipment to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
|$16,993
|Mount Airy
|Watkins Park Tennis Court
|Purchase and installation of 5 backboard panels for tennis practice and play.
|$5,635
|Mountain Lake Park
|Woddell Park
|Renovate playground and install security cameras.
|$80,974
|Oakland
|Broadford Recreation Stage
|Build a stage with a shell for concerts, plays, and community events held at the park.
|$80,000
|Ocean City
|Gorman Park Pickleball Courts
|Construction of a dedicated outdoor play space for pickleball, a mix of ping pong, tennis and paddleball.
|$115,000
|Port Deposit
|Main Street Park Basketball Court
|Construct improvements to the existing basketball court, goals and benches.
|$42,489
|Rockville
|Croydon Park Playground
|Replace existing 21 year old playground, install new picnic tables, benches, pads and trash cans.
|$131,500
|Salisbury
|Salisbury Skate Park
|Design and construction of an additional 4,200 square feet of poured-in-place concrete skating surface.
|$180,000
|Smithsburg
|Veterans Park
|Purchase and installation of a rock climbing wall and a generation swing which allows an adult to swing with a child.
|$10,000
|University Park
|University Park Wells Run Playground
|Repurpose two existing tennis courts into a playground area with large play structures for children ages 2-5 and 5-12, swings, shade structure, tables and other amenities.
|$262,000
|Westernport
|Creekside Park Playground
|Construct new playground.
|$174,029
|Williamsport
|Byron Memorial Park Playground
|Purchase and installation of a fully inclusive and accessible playground and safety surface suited for children with disabilities.
|$200,000