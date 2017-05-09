Miedzinski Park, in Leonardtown Receives Funding

Department Funds Projects from Aberdeen to Williamsport

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources today announced the awarding of 23 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program grants – totaling $2.5 million – to municipalities across the state.

From pickleball courts in Ocean City to new playground equipment in Mountain Lake Park, the program provides essential funding for the creation, enhancement and renovation of recreational facilities in Maryland’s incorporated cities and towns.

“This department program is so important to communities and municipalities across Maryland,” Land Acquisition and Planning Director Emily Wilson said. “Our cities and towns really rely on this critical funding for needed recreational amenities designed to improve the quality of life of all our citizens and their neighborhoods.”

The following Community Parks and Playgrounds Program projects were included in Governor Larry Hogan’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget, which was presented to the Board of Public Works for final approval:

Municipality Project Project Details Cost Aberdeen Aberdeen Festival Park Playground Expand existing playground area by adding a tot lot for smaller children. $50,000 Baltimore City Violetville Park Playground Replace outdated playground equipment and safety surface. $177,077 Boonsboro Shafer Park Playground Purchase and installation of new playground equipment and replace 20+ year old equipment. $60,000 Chesapeake City Union Street Park Create a passive park including a public water-view location and access point to the Canal Trail. $115,995 Cumberland Cumberland and Allegany College Softball Field Build a softball field for community and college use. $120,000 Delmar Gordy Park Replace the existing 25+ year old pavilion with a 20′ x 20′ laminated wood gabled shelter with electricity. $44,680 Edmonston Edmonston’s 47th Avenue Park Convert an existing underutilized tennis court to a futsal court, install a rain garden to address runoff, and replace fence. $47,221 Forest Heights Anne Reifsneider Memorial Park Develop a vacant lot into new green community gathering place with outdoor stage, benches, shade canopy and rain garden. $22,000 Hagerstown City Park Playground Purchase and installation of barrier free playground for the south end of City Park. $100,000 Havre De Grace Tydings Park Playground Expand the playground area, incorporating accessible playground equipment. $264,407 Leonardtown Robert Miedzinski Park Playground Replace existing outdated wooden playground with new equipment and rubber safety surfacing to enhance Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility. $200,000 Middletown Memorial Park Replace current tot lot equipment to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. $16,993 Mount Airy Watkins Park Tennis Court Purchase and installation of 5 backboard panels for tennis practice and play. $5,635 Mountain Lake Park Woddell Park Renovate playground and install security cameras. $80,974 Oakland Broadford Recreation Stage Build a stage with a shell for concerts, plays, and community events held at the park. $80,000 Ocean City Gorman Park Pickleball Courts Construction of a dedicated outdoor play space for pickleball, a mix of ping pong, tennis and paddleball. $115,000 Port Deposit Main Street Park Basketball Court Construct improvements to the existing basketball court, goals and benches. $42,489 Rockville Croydon Park Playground Replace existing 21 year old playground, install new picnic tables, benches, pads and trash cans. $131,500 Salisbury Salisbury Skate Park Design and construction of an additional 4,200 square feet of poured-in-place concrete skating surface. $180,000 Smithsburg Veterans Park Purchase and installation of a rock climbing wall and a generation swing which allows an adult to swing with a child. $10,000 University Park University Park Wells Run Playground Repurpose two existing tennis courts into a playground area with large play structures for children ages 2-5 and 5-12, swings, shade structure, tables and other amenities. $262,000 Westernport Creekside Park Playground Construct new playground. $174,029 Williamsport Byron Memorial Park Playground Purchase and installation of a fully inclusive and accessible playground and safety surface suited for children with disabilities. $200,000