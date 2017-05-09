Pet Cat Shot in La Plata – Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017 between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m., a pet cat was found injured in the 5200 block of Colebrook Street in La Plata.

The owner originally thought the cat, Maximus, had been struck by a car, but doctors at the emergency animal clinic discovered the cat had been shot with a high-powered pellet gun. The cat’s leg was shattered and eventually had to be amputated. He is still being treated at the clinic.

Maximus is a 12-pound cat who was found by a park police officer when he was a kitten and weighed less than two pounds. He was small and jumped into the officer’s car while she was on a call. The officer kept the kitten after no one claimed him, and she and her 10-year-old daughter have cared for him ever since.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Charles County Animal Control, Officer Gustafson, at (301) 301-609-3431.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s). Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

