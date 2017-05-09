Hoyer Meets with Representatives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met with Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry and members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to receive a briefing on a range of critical issues being address by the Department.

Hoyer said, “I thank Sheriff Troy Berry and members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for meeting with me today to discuss some of the issues facing Charles County and the Fifth District,” said Congressman Hoyer. “The ongoing opioid epidemic is one of the toughest issues facing our community, and I appreciated learning more about the work Sheriff Berry and Charles County are doing to combat this issue. I was also glad to receive an update on the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit in Charles County. This important program addresses the needs of specific neighborhoods, and helps facilitate a strong relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the community.

“As we prepare to observe National Police Week, I join in thanking our brave men and women in uniform for the work they do to serve and protect our communities,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “I also thank Sheriff Berry and the Sheriff’s Office for the important work they are doing to build strong relationships between the Department and communities in the Fifth District.”

