Hoyer Attends a Demonstration of the College of Southern Maryland’s Robotics Team

On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met with students on the College of Southern Maryland’s Talons Robotics Team this afternoon and viewed a demonstration of their work. The Talons recently made it to the semi-final round of the VEX-U World Championship competition in Louisville, Kentucky, and received their division’s Innovate Award.

“I enjoyed meeting with students from the College of Southern Maryland’s Talons Robotics Team this afternoon,” said Congressman Hoyer. “These impressive students, whose skills were recently recognized on the world stage, are excellent ambassadors for the College of Southern Maryland. I was very impressed by a demonstration of the outstanding work these young people are doing, and I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future.”

Congressman Hoyer also met with members of the College of Southern Maryland’s Cyberhawks Cyber Security Team. The Cyberhawks recently won first place at the Maryland Community College Cyber Competition, competing against 20 teams from 10 different community colleges.

