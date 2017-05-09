Hoyer Attends a Demonstration of the College of Southern Maryland’s Robotics Team

May 9, 2017

On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met with students on the College of Southern Maryland’s Talons Robotics Team this afternoon and viewed a demonstration of their work. The Talons recently made it to the semi-final round of the VEX-U World Championship competition in Louisville, Kentucky, and received their division’s Innovate Award.

“I enjoyed meeting with students from the College of Southern Maryland’s Talons Robotics Team this afternoon,” said Congressman Hoyer. “These impressive students, whose skills were recently recognized on the world stage, are excellent ambassadors for the College of Southern Maryland. I was very impressed by a demonstration of the outstanding work these young people are doing, and I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future.”

Congressman Hoyer also met with members of the College of Southern Maryland’s Cyberhawks Cyber Security Team. The Cyberhawks recently won first place at the Maryland Community College Cyber Competition, competing against 20 teams from 10 different community colleges.





 

This entry was posted on May 9, 2017 at 10:41 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.