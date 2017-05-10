Wednesday’s Pet is GODIVA

Wednesday’s Pet for 5/10/2017 is GODIVA

Featured Pet: Godiva

Rescue Group: Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL)

Breed: Beagle

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $200.00

Godiva was living in a barn, before that she found herself at a shelter in Virginia. She deserves a loving family that will give her consistency and the love she deserves. Godiva warmed up to the other foster dogs after 1 week and began to play. She is loving, smart and friendly. Godiva is house-trained. She will make a wonderful family member.

If your interested in Godiva please email cawl@comcast.net or call 410-535-9300. For more information visit: http://www.cawlrescue.org/

A little bit of breed information:

The Beagle is a hardy little hound dog. The Beagle is loving and gentle, and happy to see everyone. Beagles are sociable, intelligent, and excellent with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

