Charles “Chuck” Vernon Ramsey, Sr.,62, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 7, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on April 20, 1955, he was the son of the late Cleo Miller Ramsey and George Ramsey, Sr. Chuck was the loving husband of Lynn M. Ramsey whom he married on January 12, 1977 in Leonardtown, MD. Chuck is survived by his children: Charles Vernon Ramsey, Jr. (Heather) of Great Mills, MD, Kimberly Ann Johnson (Michael) of Great Mills, MD, and Aaron Ramsey (Oyana) of California, MD. As well as nine grandchildren: Mickayla, Devin, Wesley, Ayanna, Isaac, Samiya, Kelly, Michael, Jr. and Aaron Jr. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1972. Chuck served in the United States Navy from 1972 to 1976. He moved from Baltimore, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1976. He worked for Asti as a HVAC Technician for 10 years, retiring in 1993. Chuck liked to work on anything that could be fixed. His grandchildren were his entire world.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel Leonardtown, MD with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to the Lexington Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 339 Lexington Park, MD 20653.