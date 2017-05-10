David Earl Maddox, 66, of Williamsburg, Virginia, (formerly of Waldorf, Maryland) died on April 28 2017 in Williamsburg.

Born in LaPlata, Maryland on December 5, 1950, he was the son of the late James Maddox and the late Dorothy White Maddox.

David retired from Naval Ordnance Station, Indian Head as a Federal Police Officer. He enjoyed going on vacation, hanging out at the pool and going out to eat.

David is predeceased by his parents, his brother, James Maddox, sister, Mary Linda Hill and his grandchildren, Glen Jr. and Kathy. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Maddox, his daughters, Michelle O’Connor (Ryan), Denise Herbert (Boh), Christine Gatton (Bryan), Anna Proctor (Gus), his brother, Luke Carter and sisters, Barbara Copsey and Cathy Richards. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jonathan, Andrew, Gene, Matthew, Heidi, Michael, Robbie, Colin and his great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Levi, Robert V and Katherine.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 5-8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 11 AM at Encounter Christian Center, 30080 Henry Lane, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Pastor Morales officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial donations in David’s name may be made to: Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.