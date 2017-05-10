Margaret Frances Welch, 90, of Benedict, Maryland, died on April 30, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born in Hughesville, Maryland on March 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Therres and the late Catherine Koller Therres.

Margaret was a homemaker and was very dedicated to the Church where she created hand-sewn vestments for the clergy. She enjoyed sewing for family and friends, being outside in her yard, having her hair brushed, and especially loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Leroy (Dusty), her son, David Welch, her grandson, Kevin M. Tettimer, and her parents. She is also predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence Therres, Bernard Therres, Edward Therres, Paul Therres and Robert Therres. Surviving are her children, Judith Hutchins, Elaine Tettimer and Larry Welch (Mary Lee) her grandchildren, Annette Huntzberry (John), Kristen Walker (Jeff), Kerrie Heydt (Kurt) Michelle Quade (Lee), Kyle Welch (Krystie), 13 great-grandchildren, and her sisters, Helen Scott, Anna Stonestreet and Mary Ellen Carroll.

Family will greet friends on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 10-11AM at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, 7185 Benedict Avenue, Benedict, MD 20612 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM with Reverend Cusick officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Memorial donations in Margaret’s name may be made to: St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, 7185 Benedict Avenue, Benedict, MD 20612 or Benedict Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 303, Benedict, MD 20612.