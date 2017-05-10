Norman Dwight Hall, 64, of California, MD passed away on May 3, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 13, 1952 in Raleigh, NC to the late Graham Hall and Jane Earl Burch Hall.

In 1974, Dwight joined the United States Air Force and dedicated over 11 years of service until his Honorable Discharge in December 1985 as a Captain. During his service he earned the Air Force Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Longevity Service Award Ribbon with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Outstanding Unit Award with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Training Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Senior Space Badge. He was a past participant in the Air Force ROTC Program. Dwight was a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He was just shy of completing his Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed as a dedicated engineer with Boeing for over 31 years, having worked on many different programs, including the A.B.L., the A.L.L., the R-2508 Enhancement Program, the Reflected Energy Sensor, and most recently as a flight test engineer working on the P-8A Program.

On August 4, 1973 he married his beloved wife, Ruth-Ellen Hall in Duncan, OK. Together they celebrated over 43 wonderful years of marriage. He loved music and singing. He dedicated his time to his church and was the choir director for many years. He also loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren, whom he enjoyed spending his time with.

He was an active member of the Lexington Park Baptist Church, the United States Air Force Association, Arnold Air Society, ETA Kappa Nu, and Tau Beta Pi. He was a past Gideon and an ordained deacon.

In addition to his beloved wife, Dwight is also survived by his children: Christopher Dwight Hall of California, MD and Valerie Cherise Hall of California, MD; his brother, Roger Alan Hall of Lexington, N.C., his grandchildren: Jordyn Demaria-Hall, Hannah Hall, Thomas Hall, Trevin Hall; his aunt & uncle, Lydia and Charlie Williams; and niece Kristi Hall. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Douglas Ralph Hall.

Family will receive friends for Dwight’s Life Celebration on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Rev. Chris McCombs at 7:00 p.m., at Lexington Park Baptist Church, 46855 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Park Baptist Church, 46855 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653, and to Hannah Hall to defray costs of her summer missions trip to the Philippines.