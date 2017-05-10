Joyce Ellen Miller, 66, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at her residence in Brandywine, MD.

She was born on August 19, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of the late Monroe and Sylvia Gamsu.

On March 22, 1996 Joyce married her beloved husband, Bryan Edward Miller in Upper Marlboro, MD. Together they celebrated over 21 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed as a mortgage officer with Baltimore Bank and Trust for over 30 years until her retirement. Then she was employed as a mortgage broker for Prince George’s County Credit Union until her retirement in 2010. She was an excellent cook and prepared many delicious meals. She was known for her spaghetti and Sunday dinners. Her hobbies included watching NASCAR and cheering on Tony Stewart and Kyle Bush, going to car shows, listening to country music and shopping. She had an extensive shoe collection. She especially liked to visit her parents in Florida when they were living. Her family was her pride and joy and she enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her son, Brett E. Thorpe (Melissa) of Hollywood, MD; her sister, Gail Weisenberg (Fred) of Clayton, DE, her grandchildren, Damon Thorpe (Samantha) of Lusby, MD and Madison Thorpe of Hollywood, MD; her great granddaughter, Lillian Thorpe of Lusby, MD and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends for Joyce’s Life Celebration on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 1-2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.