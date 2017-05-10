Isabel ‘Ditas’ Ignacio Thrutchley of Waldorf, Maryland, died on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton, MD. She was 70 years old.

Born on January 9, 1947, in Iloilo City, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Maxima Balingcos Ignacio and Roberto Catalbas Ignacio. Mrs. Thrutchley was a Certified Nursing Assistant and later a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, volunteering in the community and spending time with her grandchildren. She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thrutchley was preceded in death by her husband Dougald Gerel Thrutchley; siblings Alfredo Suriga Sr. Juanito Suriga, Eldina Ignacio Gabrillo and Eladio Macabantad.

She is survived by her children Dawn Gail Belgarde and husband Craig, Dougald Gerel Thrutchley II and wife Christina, Richard Thrutchley, Deborah Gean Thrutchley- Daniels and wife Lauren; grandchildren Jacob Tungate, Jessica Belgarde, Riley Thrutchley, Devin Thrutchley, Drew Thrutchley, Richard Thrutchley, Deziree Thrutchley, Isabel Thrutchley, and Declan Thrutchley-Daniels; great grandchildren Jonathan Tungate-Thurman and Theone Belgarde-Garza; sister Lourdes Ignacio Gomez.

Visitation on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 9 AM until 10 AM with Mass to begin at 10 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church 3320 St. Peter’s Church Road Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband.