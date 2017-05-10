Patrice Renee Lamar, 48 of Waldorf, MD passed away on May 1, 2017 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, MD.

She was born on December 3, 1968 in Slyvester, GA to the late Waymond and Martha (Jefferson) Lamar, Sr.

Patrice earned her Master’s Degree in Accounting and was a self-employed accountant.

She is survived by her children, Brent P. and Sian A. Thigpen; sister, Donna Riley (Darryl); and brother; Waymond Lamar, Jr (Christine).

Friends will be received on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 12:00PM until time of service at 1:00PM at New Life Wesleyan Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.