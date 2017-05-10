James Franklin “Frank” Hardy, Jr., 68

James Franklin “Frank” Hardy, Jr., age 68 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died May 1, 2017 at his residence with Hospice.

Frank was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Viet Nam era. He was a Grocery Manager with Safeway Food Stores for 33 years. After his retirement from Safeway, he opened his own business, “Frank’s Power Washing.” He loved hunting and fishing.

He was the son of James Franklin Hardy, Sr. and Florence Ivy Wild Hardy. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, James F. Hardy, III.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Kay Hardy; his son, Jeffry S. Hardy; his daughter Jennifer M. Fore and husband John; his sister, Cheryl Flynn and husband Roger; and his grandchildren, DJ, Brooklyn, Christian, Alexus, and Brooklyn.

Friends received on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Frank’s name are asked to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.