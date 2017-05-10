Thomas Victor Cox, 55

Thomas Victor Cox, age 55 of La Plata, Maryland, died May 1, 2017 at his residence.

Thomas was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served from 1979 to 1991 as a Staff Sgt. He was a Facilities Supervisor with the College of Southern Maryland at the time of his death.

Son of Norman Jessup Cox and Irene Angela Murphy Cox.

He is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Hashman; his grandchildren, Chloe and Xander Hashman; his brothers, Patrick Cox and Christopher Cox; and his sister, Beth Sumner..

Funeral services will be private.