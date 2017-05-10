Alma Irene “Cissy” Burch, 67 of White Plains, Maryland, died May 5, 2017.

Daughter of the late George P. Talbert and the late Alma Pickeral Talbert. Also predeceased by her husband, Bernard A. Burch, Sr.

Survived by her sons, Bernard A. Burch, Jr. and Daniel Wayne Burch; her sisters, Hattie Beach and Linda Wendell; her grandchildren, Little Bernie, Shawn, Ethen, and Bradley Chase.

Friends received on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment at Oakland Cemetery in Waldorf, Maryland.