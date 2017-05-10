Mildred Naomi Brown, 83

Mildred Naomi Brown, age 83 of Waldorf, Maryland, died May 5, 2017 at Genesis La Plata Center.

Mildred was a school psychologist with Prince George’s County Public Schools for 20 plus years. She had a Master’s Degree in psychology and was an under-grad of Bennett College. She loved her dogs (Ping, MacKenzie, and Pepe) and gardening.

She was the daughter of James Edward Brown and Mildred Seldon Brown.

She is survived by her brothers, Lewis Brown and wife Margie and Roger Brown and wife Jerry; and her sisters, Helen Brewer and Lillian Rice. She is also survived by five nieces and four nephews.

Memorial Services are planned for a later date.