Ann-Meredith Knott Chadwick, formerly of Indian Head, Maryland, wife of William Kent Chadwick, passed away due to complications from cancer on May 6, 2017. Born on February 10, 1958 in Washington, DC to Francis Xavier Knott, Jr. and the late Audrey Leigh Meredith Knott, she was the granddaughter of the late Frances Regina (Morgan) and Francis Xavier Knott, Sr. and the late Nettie Viola (Sullivan) and Lacy Elmer Meredith. She was also predeceased by her beloved Golden Retriever, Wags.

In addition to her husband and father, she is also survived by her brother, Steven Morgan Knott and his wife Melody (Stine); her stepdaughter, Louise Chadwick; her son, Brandon and family; a number of cousins in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia; and her much-loved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Benji.

Ann was a graduate of Charles County Community College (now College of Southern Maryland) and the University of Maryland, University College where she earned associates, bachelors, and master’s degrees. She was the former head of public relations and a lobbyist for Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative. At the time of her death, she was the co-owner along with her husband of C&K Properties of Maryland and Chadwick Companies, LLCs, real estate investment and development firms. She also held a Maryland Real Estate License since 1985.

An animal lover and avid gardener, Ann Chadwick’s hobbies included landscape design, decorating, fashion design, collecting antiques, reading, writing, and entertaining. She was a member of the Charles County Garden Club, Charles County Chamber of Commerce, and the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors as well as the Women’s National Democratic Club. She was also a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and was active for many years in a number of other community, civic, educational, and political organizations and churches. Previously, she was an elected member of the Charles County Democratic Central Committee from 2005 to 2010.

Friends received on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11AM at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Catholic Church in Port Tobacco, Maryland. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery in Glymont, Maryland.