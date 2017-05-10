Mary June Zamrok, 88 of White Plains, Maryland (Southwinds), died May 8, 2017.

Mary was an Administrative Assistant for 27 years with the Prince George’s County Fire Department. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church Bryantown and a long-time resident of Southwinds Retirement Community. She enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, and Pokeno.

She was the daughter of William E. Summers and Marian Boarman Summers. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Henry J. Zamrok; and her three sisters.

She is survived by her son, Allen A. Zamrok; her daughter, Dorothy Louise Ahalt; her brothers, John, James, and Thomas Summers; her grandchildren, Jessica and Timothy; and her great-grandchildren, Shaniya, Kiersten, Jade, and Sierra.

Friends received on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 10AM at St. Mary’s Church in Bryantown, Maryland. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Maryland.