Mary Ellen Wilmoth, age 81, passed peacefully on May 1, 2017 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born in New Hamilton, PA to Beryl and Martin Cressman.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Leonard Redner, grandson, Joshua Wilmoth and daughter, Amie Redner. Mary Ellen was very active volunteering in her community; with Lutheran Brotherhood; Eastern Star; the Largo Landing House; the IIB, Washington, D.C. Chapter, and at the Clark Center in La Plata, just to name a few.

Her love was truly helping others and in Geneology. She helped numerous friends learn about their families. Mary Ellen will be remembered.