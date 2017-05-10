Carl Anthony Amorose, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

He was born on June 26, 1927 in West Newton, PA, the son of the late Carl Anthony Amoroso, Sr. and Lillian Caroline (Passaro) Amoroso. After graduating from West Newton High School in 1945, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, and was in the 20th Weather Squadron stationed in Shanghai, China as a Weather Observer. After his active duty, he married Mary Ann Howell and moved to the Washington, DC area to work at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) U.S. Weather.