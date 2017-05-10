Katherine Ann Jenkins, 55, of LaPlata, MD passed away at her home on May 3, 2017.

Kathy was born on March 30, 1962 in LaPlata, MD to James Walter Thompson and Mary Ann Thompson. She is preceded in death by her sister, Helen Grinder. Kathy leaves behind her loving spouse, George Robert Jenkins, Jr.; son, George Robert Jenkins, III; daughter, Shandi Lynn Jenkins; brother, James N. Thompson and his wife, Shari; sisters, Beverley Jenkins and Sally Burroughs and her husband, Lewellyn; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kathy was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading and playing cards in her spare time. Her greatest joy came from taking care of her family and her dogs.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 10th from 2PM to 6PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA, 211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD; where a Funeral Service will begin at 6PM.