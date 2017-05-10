Donald “Donnie” Alton Skinner, Jr., 61, of LaPlata, MD passed away unexpectedly at home on May 2, 2017.

Donnie was born in LaPlata, MD on March 21, 1956. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Williams Skinner; and his beloved wife, Brenda Denise Skinner.

Donnie leaves behind his father, Donald Alton Skinner, Sr.; step-mother, Myrtle Skinner; brother, Joey Skinner; sister, Diane Hastings; son, Daniel Skinner (Anna); daughters, Christine Barber (Nevin) and Amanda Williams (Brian); and grandchildren, Olivia, Jessica and Nicholas Skinner and Shane and Brooke Barber.

Donnie was employed by R&R Fabrications as a welder. He liked cars and motorcycles and enjoyed going to car shows in his spare time.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6th from 1PM to 3PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA, 211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD; where a Funeral Service will begin at 3PM. Interment will be held at a later date.