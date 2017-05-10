Gerald Lester MacKenzie, 95, of LaPlata, MD passed away on May 1, 2017 at the University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center.

Born in Pictou, Nova Scotia on April 14, 1922 to the late Kenneth MacKenzie and the late Susan Mackenzie, Gerald is also preceded in death by his brothers, Callan MacKenzie and Kenneth Mackenzie; and sisters, Marian and Lois.

Gerald leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara Mackenzie; sons, Kirk MacKenzie and Scott MacKenzie; daughter, Terri Mackenzie and six grandchildren.

Gerald served in the US Marine Corp as a Master Tech. Sgt. He went on to become a chemist and retired from the US Government. Gerald loved gardening and was a wine maker specializing in Elderberry Wine. He enjoyed cruises, the beach and the sun.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11th from 2-4PM and from 6-8PM at Arehart Echols Funeral Home, PA, 211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD; followed by an American Legion Service and Prayers at 7PM.

Interment will be held at a later date.