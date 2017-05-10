Melvin Mitchell Sledd, Sr (also known in his earlier days as tadpole and boogeyman) was born September 15, 1944 in Big Island, VA to the late Clarence and Lauretta Sledd. He slipped away to be with the Lord in Savior at his home, Monday, April 24, 2017. Melvin accepted Christ at a young age, when he joined Sharon Baptist Church in Big Island, VA. He later then joined Mount Ephraim Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro, MD.

In 1959, Melvin moved to Washington, DC and continued his education with the District of Columbia Public School System. After graduation, he worked various jobs, including a cab driver for Capitol Cab Assn (#331). He later was employed by the Safeway Stores, Inc. for several years. In 1983, he and his brothers founded 4-S Construction, Inc. where he worked as a carpenter for 25 years until retirement. He was also a member of Redemption Lodge #24 of Free Masonry.

He met and then married the love of his life, his devoted wife, the late Patricia Rollins in September 1967. From this union, two children were born: Melvin Jr. and Ronald.

Melvin enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was very active in his children and grandchildren’s lives. He was known most at their schools, clubs, games, PTA’s, etc. because he was often the best cook of fried fish, chicken, and turkey along with serving popcorn with his popcorn machine.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia of 41 years; his parents; three siblings (Ruby, Clarence, Jr., and Thomas Sr); one brother-in-law, James Haulsey; and three sisters-in-law: Elizabeth, Eloise, and Audrey.

He is survived by two sons Melvin Jr (Wanda) and Ronald (Dana) of Clinton MD; one sister, Celestine S. Haulsey, Brandywine, MD; one brother, Louis of Upper Marlboro, MD; five grandsons: Darius, Justin, Ryan, Jaylen, and Devyn; two sisters-in-law, Carol McElrath of Forestville, MD and Loretta Sledd of Upper Marlboro, MD; and two brothers-in-law, Floyd Rollins of Kileen, TX and Lloyd Rollins (Chris) of Ft. Washington, MD. He also leaves to cherish in his memory a very dear and special friend, Martha Reynolds of Upper Marlboro, MD along with other loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.