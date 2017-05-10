Sandra Lee (Herbert) Proctor of Brandywine, MD, passed peacefully away on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at the age of 63.

She was born on March 14, 1954, in Bryn Mawr, PA, to Alice (Wright) and Norman Lee Herbert.

Sandra was the beloved wife of Joel Proctor and the loving mother of Mathew Proctor and his wife Stephanie and Laura McLaughlin. She was the devoted grandmother of Lillian Mae Proctor, Jayla, Trace and Liam McLaughlin and the sister of Judie (Herbert) Freeman, John Herbert and Rick Herbert. She is also survived by numerous other family and friends.

Sandra was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a child of God and her bright smile and gentle touch will be missed my all who knew her.