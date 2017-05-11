Carter Looks to Make a Difference as new Student Board Member

St. Charles High School junior Drew Carter recently jump-started in to a new position he will take on during his final year of high school: Student Member to the Board of Education.

Carter was voted to the position by his student government peers to represent their interests on the Board. He will officially be sworn in at the Board’s June 13 meeting, but joined the group at their May meeting to learn the ropes and acclimate himself to the leadership position.

“I am really looking forward to the coming school year and serving as Student Member to the Board. It is important for me to make sure that student voices are heard. I plan to focus on being pro-active and reach out to as many audiences as I can,” Carter said.

One of three candidates for the position covering the 2017-18 school year, Carter is finishing up his second year of student government experience at the high-school level. He was elected by his fellow student government members last week at the Charles County Association of Student Councils (CCASC) meeting.

Each year, candidates give a speech to their peers about how they would best serve in the position as Student Member to the Board. Additionally, candidates participate in a question and answer session with student delegates. Student delegates from all middle and high schools vote to elect the Student Member to the Board, as well as the officers who will represent the CCASC the following school year.

As a junior, Carter has a full course load, including six Advanced Placement (AP) classes. As a sophomore, Carter completed two AP courses and plans to complete additional AP classes as a senior. He shadowed North Point High School senior Da’Juon Washington, who is the current Student Member to the Board, at the May 9 Board meeting and is excited for his swearing-in next month.

“I am excited to be able to reach out more to the community,” Carter said.

This is not the only leadership position Carter holds. He is a cabinet member of the St. Charles High School Class of 2018 and co vice-president of the National Honor Society. His current grade-point average is 4.93. Carter is also the president of the NAACP Youth Council of Charles County and a third-year starter on the St. Charles varsity soccer team. Carter also competes on the Unified track and math teams.

As the Student Member to the Board, Carter will work with a student liaison committee throughout the school year. Each high school is required to have a liaison. Liaisons are selected by methods approved by the school principal and student government association.

Liaisons for the 2017-18 school year are: Caitlin Willett of Henry E. Lackey High School; Joyah McGee of Maurice J. McDonough High School; Jordyn Best of North Point High School; Elizabeth Braziel of Thomas Stone High School; and Thomas Rahill of Westlake High School. Willett and Best are returning liaisons; Willett is also the alternate Student Member to the Board. Liaisons for La Plata and St. Charles high schools will be announced later.

