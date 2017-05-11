Hit Singer & Songwriter, Colt Ford to Play SOMD Musicfest with Joe Diffie

May 11, 2017

Country artist and hit songwriter, Colt Ford, is bringing his rockin’ country music to SoMD Music Festival at Bowles Farm in Clements, MD Saturday, June 10.

Fans can expect a powerful, high-energy show with many of his hits like “Crank It Up,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” and “Cut ‘Em All” featuring Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

Fans will also hear the long-awaited new single “4 Lane Gone,” that is featured on Colt’s new studio album entitled, “Love Hope Faith.”

Gates open at 4pm and tickets start at $35. For additional information visit https://www.somdmusicfest.com/.

This entry was posted on May 11, 2017 at 9:29 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Entertainment, Good News, More News, Music, Night Life, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.