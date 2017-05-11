Hit Singer & Songwriter, Colt Ford to Play SOMD Musicfest with Joe Diffie

Country artist and hit songwriter, Colt Ford, is bringing his rockin’ country music to SoMD Music Festival at Bowles Farm in Clements, MD Saturday, June 10.

Fans can expect a powerful, high-energy show with many of his hits like “Crank It Up,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” and “Cut ‘Em All” featuring Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

Fans will also hear the long-awaited new single “4 Lane Gone,” that is featured on Colt’s new studio album entitled, “Love Hope Faith.”

Gates open at 4pm and tickets start at $35. For additional information visit https://www.somdmusicfest.com/.