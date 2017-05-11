Lexington Park Man Arrested for Violation of a Protective Order

Violation of a Protective Order – On Sunday, April 30, 2017, Deputy A. Budd of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Upland Dr., Bushwood, for an alleged violation of a protective order.

The investigation revealed Robert Lee Jupiter III, 34 of Lexington Park, contacted the victim’s cell phone repeatedly and left a voicemail threatening the victim’s life.

This contact is in direct violation of an active Protective Order prohibiting the suspect to contact, harass, or threaten the victim.

Jupiter was located, arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order.