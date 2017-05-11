California Couple Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart with Children

May 11, 2017
Patricia Lee Largen, 28, and Brian Morton Whitehouse, 30, both of California

Patricia Lee Largen, 28, and Brian Morton Whitehouse, 30, both of California

On Monday, May 8, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart in California, for a reported theft in progress.

Prior to deputies arrival, the two suspects fled the store.  Loss prevention personnel followed the suspects and provided location updates to the responding units. Deputies located and detained both suspects identified as Patricia Lee Largen, 28 of California, and Brian Morton Whitehouse, 30 of California.

The investigation revealed the suspects entered the business with their children.

Largen concealed numerous items  having a value over $500 and damaged part of a display, while Whitehouse acted as a “lookout” during the theft.

Deputy First Class R. Steinbach arrested both suspects and transported them to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were both charged with Theft Less $1000 and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Patricia Lee Largen, 28 of California

Patricia Lee Largen, 28 of California

 
Brian Morton Whitehouse, 30 of California

Brian Morton Whitehouse, 30 of California

Patricia Lee Largen, 28, and Brian Morton Whitehouse, 30, both of California

Patricia Lee Largen, 28, and Brian Morton Whitehouse, 30, both of California

This entry was posted on May 11, 2017 at 9:49 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.