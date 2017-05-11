California Couple Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart with Children

On Monday, May 8, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart in California, for a reported theft in progress.

Prior to deputies arrival, the two suspects fled the store. Loss prevention personnel followed the suspects and provided location updates to the responding units. Deputies located and detained both suspects identified as Patricia Lee Largen, 28 of California, and Brian Morton Whitehouse, 30 of California.

The investigation revealed the suspects entered the business with their children.

Largen concealed numerous items having a value over $500 and damaged part of a display, while Whitehouse acted as a “lookout” during the theft.

Deputy First Class R. Steinbach arrested both suspects and transported them to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were both charged with Theft Less $1000 and Malicious Destruction of Property.

