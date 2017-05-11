Piney Point Man Arrested for Assault in Family Argument

May 11, 2017
On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 16000 block of Sayre Point Lane in Piney Point, for a reported assault.

The investigation revealed the suspect and a family member became engaged in a verbal fight. Another family member attempted to intervene in an attempt to deescalate the situation, however, the Shawn Kelley Thompson, 31 of Piney Point, shoved and attempted to strike the intervening family member. As a result of the commotion, another family member entered and was bitten and struck in the face by Thompson.

Deputy First Class R. Steinbach observed injuries to the victim consistent with the reported allegations.

Thompson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree.

