Waldorf Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Upper Marlboro

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at approximately 2143 hours Troopers from the Maryland State Police, Forestville Barrack were dispatched to the area of US 301 at Black Stone Avenue, in Upper Marlboro, for a report of a two vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, they found that a 2006 Honda Civic had collided into the side of a 2011 Lexus GS 350 in lane 2. The driver of the Lexus, Teresa Fauntleroy Williams, 47, of Cheltenham, sustained injuries from the collision and was transported to Washington Hospital Center Medstar for treatment.

The driver of the Honda, Ronald Anthony Crews, 36, of Waldorf, sustained serious injuries from the collision and was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Crews next of kin was notified of his death at their residence in Waldorf.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Williams was making a left turn from northbound US Route 301 onto Black Stone Avenue. Williams failed to yield the right of way when crossing the southbound lanes of US Route 301 and was subsequently struck by Crews in lane 2. Crews was traveling southbound on US Route 301 at Black Stone Avenue in lane 2.

A collision reconstructionist responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

State Highway Administration assisted with the lane closure. All southbound lanes were closed for approximately three hours.