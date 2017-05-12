Lexington Park Man Arrested for for DUI and Burglaries

On Sunday, April 23, 2017 at approximately 6:00 a.m., Trooper Krenik of the from the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack responded to the Indian Bridge Kennels, located at 21325 Indian Bridge Road, in California, for a reported burglar alarm.

Investigation revealed that one of the front windows of the building had been broken from the outside and the cash register was missing from the desk.

Video surveillance and physical evidence developed a possible suspect.

On April 23, 2017 at 11:50 p.m., while on patrol, Tpr. Krenik observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle of the burglary which was parked in front of the ATM at the BB&T bank in Wildewood. Contact was made with the driver, Zachary Joseph Grant, 25 of Lexington Park. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from the driver and the vehicle. Standardized Field Sobriety Testing was performed and as a result, Grant was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Grant was charged with the appropriate traffic violations and was transported to the State Police Barrack in Leonardtown.

Grant was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for processing.

On April 28, 2017, a Criminal Summons was served on Zachary Joseph Grant for 2nd Degree Burglary, 4th Degree Burglary, Theft Less than $1000 and Malicious Destruction of Property.

On Monday, April 24, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pawtuxent Bed and Biscuit located in Hollywood, for a reported theft.

The investigation revealed while employees were tending to animals at the rear of the business, the suspect later identified as Zachary Joseph Grant, 25 of Chaptico, entered the front of the business and stole U.S. currency from the cash register.

Detective Cpl. D. Alexander assisted Deputies in the investigation and was able to positively identify the suspect through the businesses video surveillance system.

The suspect was then located, arrested, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with 2nd Degree Burglary and Theft less $100.

