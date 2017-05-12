St. Mary’s County Government Launches Animal Shelter Survey

St. Mary’s County Government is seeking input from citizens in Charles and St. Mary’s counties to determine options regarding a proposed animal shelter. St. Mary’s County Government is seeking input from citizens in Charles and St. Mary’s counties to determine options regarding a proposed animal shelter.

www.stmarysmd.com/shelter Citizens and interested stakeholders can go toto take part in a special online animal shelter survey. Responses will be used to develop plans and decide next steps in the process.

Participation in the survey is voluntary and no identifiable participant information (i.e. name, address, phone number, etc.) will be collected.