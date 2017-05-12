St. Mary’s County Government Launches Animal Shelter Survey

May 12, 2017
St. Mary’s County Government is seeking input from citizens in Charles and St. Mary’s counties to determine options regarding a proposed animal shelter.
Citizens and interested stakeholders can go to www.stmarysmd.com/shelter to take part in a special online animal shelter survey. Responses will be used to develop plans and decide next steps in the process.
Participation in the survey is voluntary and no identifiable participant information (i.e. name, address, phone number, etc.) will be collected.

This entry was posted on May 12, 2017 at 7:49 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, More News, Politics, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.